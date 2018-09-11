A group of protesters broke off from a demonstration in front of Dallas police headquarters Monday night and marched through Downtown Dallas to call for justice in the Thursday shooting death of Botham Jean. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018)

Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall said she's "concerned" to learn that pepper balls were fired during a peaceful demonstration Monday night.

Hall said pepper balls should only be used when ordered by a scene commander. It's not clear if any command was given. Hall said she's asked for a full review of the incident.

“I am concerned to learn of reports that one of our officers deployed potentially several pepper balls during a demonstration last night. I have asked our investigative unit to conduct a full review. The use of pepper balls is governed by our General Orders, and they are only to be utilized if instructed to do so by the on scene commander or if there is an immediate threat to the public. I plan to meet directly with the leadership of the demonstration to address their concerns," Hall said in a prepared statement Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration involved about 100 people outside Dallas Police Headquarters who were upset Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was charged with manslaughter and not murder in the shooting death of 26-year-old Botham Jean.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit released Monday, Guyger fatally shot Jean when she entered his apartment, believing she was at her own, and mistook him for a burglar.