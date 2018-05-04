Dallas Car Thief Shooting

Officials respond to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Frankford Road early Friday morning. (Published 53 minutes ago)

Officials respond to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Frankford Road early Friday morning.

Dallas police arrived on scene after a call was received at approximately at 12:41 a.m. to find the shooting victim had made an effort to steal a car in the 18500 block of Marsh Lane.

The attempted thief was shot by the owner of the vehicle and taken to the hospital, officials report.

The shooting victim has not been identified but officers referenced him as a ‘juvenile.’ His condition is also unknown.

Handcuffed Man Jumps From 2nd Floor of Courthouse

Dramatic video shows 25-year-old Christopher Clay Rudd throwing himself from the second floor of the Spanish Fork, Utah, courthouse after running handcuffed from the courtroom. Rudd told police he was trying to harm himself, according to authorities. (Published 3 hours ago)

The minor has been filed for an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle offense.

No other information has been reported at this time.



