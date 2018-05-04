Dallas Car Thief Shooting

Officials respond to a shooting call in the 2500 block of Frankford Road early Friday morning.
Dallas police arrived on scene after a call was received at approximately at 12:41 a.m. to find the shooting victim had made an effort to steal a car in the 18500 block of Marsh Lane.
The attempted thief was shot by the owner of the vehicle and taken to the hospital, officials report.
The shooting victim has not been identified but officers referenced him as a ‘juvenile.’ His condition is also unknown.
The minor has been filed for an Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle offense.
No other information has been reported at this time.