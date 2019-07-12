Children's playhouses designed by some of Dallas' premier builders and architects are now on display at NorthPark Center through July 28.

The playhouses are part of Dallas CASA's signature community awareness event which raffles off the playhouses to raise money to help serve abused and neglected children.

"Parade of Playhouses will feature 17 perfectly pint-sized creations on display and available to win by raffle," organizers said.

This year's collection includes a lunar lander, a food truck, a she shed, an inclusive autism awareness house and many others.

The playhouses are free to look at, but raffle tickets are $5 each or five for $20.

Dallas CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) volunteers serve as the voices in court for abused and neglected children removed from their homes and placed in the protective care of the state. Funds raised by the raffle go to benefit the CASA program.

2018 Dallas CASA Playhouses