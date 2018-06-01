Dallas Businessmen Hope New Concept Redefines Department Stores - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Businessmen Hope New Concept Redefines Department Stores

By Meredith Yeomans

Published 18 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Dallas Businessmen Hope New Concept Redefines Department Stores

    Entrepreneurs in north Texas hope a new concept will redefine department stores. (Published 3 minutes ago)

    As department stores nationwide seem to be in a free fall, this week some North Texas innovators announced a new concept coming to Plano.

    It’s a 13,000 square foot department store that’s a fraction of the size of traditional department stores which can range from 100,000 to 300,000 square feet.

    “I think what's happening is that mundane and dull retail is dying,” said Matt Alexander, co-founder of Neighborhood Goods.

    Neighborhood Goods is a Dallas-based start-up that as of Thursday has raised $5.75 million in seed funding, according to Alexander.

    Puerto Rico, Eight Months After Hurricane Maria

    [NATL] Puerto Rico Still Struggles for Relief Eight Months After Maria
    Ramon Espinosa/AP

    “Which is one of the largest, if not the largest in the region to date,” he said.

    The idea behind Neighborhood Goods is simple.

    Unlike traditional department stores where you'll find racks upon racks of clothes, Neighborhood Goods will carry just 15 brands at the time, many of them brands that have sold exclusively online, until now.

    “All of them are focused on getting into physical retail and it’s such a crazy shift,” Alexander said.

    Co-founder Mark Masinter points to the success of Plano’s Legacy West, which he helped develop, as an example of what’s driving consumers these days – a mix of restaurants and retail that breaks the mold of the traditional mall.

    “The consumer is voting with their wallet and still the vast majority of sales are happening in a physical place,” Masinter said.

    NBA Finals Photos: Warriors, Cavaliers Duke it Out

    [NATL-BAY]NBA Finals Photos: Warriors, Cavaliers Duke it Out
    Getty Images

    Neighborhood Goods, they say, will include a bar, restaurant, even a podcast and an app that essentially serves as a personal assistant -- digital tool to level the playing field for brick and mortar retail and help redefine department stores. 

    The first Neighborhood Goods department store will open in Plano later this year but an exact location has not been announced.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices