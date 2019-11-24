Dallas Business, Damaged in Tornado, to Reopen Monday

A nearly 70-year-old Dallas business, mostly destroyed by last month’s tornado is re-opening Monday morning. Employees at North Haven Gardens spent Sunday prepping poinsettias, flowers, and Christmas trees for customers, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.

A nearly 70-year-old Dallas business, mostly destroyed by last month's tornado is re-opening Monday morning.

Employees at North Haven Gardens spent Sunday prepping poinsettias, flowers, and Christmas trees for customers.

The store manager says he's thankful for the support, and he's hoping for a big turnout.

Earlier this month the store held a three-day survivor sale, selling everything for half the price.

Since then, crews have been busy cleaning up, after the tornado ripped up greenhouses and offices.

"It's been a long road. It's been a lot of cleanup and a lot of demolition to get to this point. We took down every building that we had, except for one small building. And we're beginning the re-growth process," said store manager Mark Black.

Doors open Monday at 9 a.m.

The store manager says it'll be closed Thanksgiving, but open again the day after, and that's when holiday business really ramps up.