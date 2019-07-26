Dallas Bulk Trash Schedule to Resume in August

The massive cleanup from the June 16 Father's Day storm in Dallas has topped 650,000 cubic yards of debris, the equivalent of 65,000 dump truck loads that average 10 cubic yards each. And the job is not done yet.

Residents in Dallas had a big project ahead of them following the June 9 storm.

After several sweeps of the city, Sanitation Services expect storm-related cleanup to be complete on August 3. Regular bulk trash pickup will resume with pickups occurring every Monday in August.

Normal cleanup, which includes placing non-storm related debris on the curb, had been suspended for the month of July to focus on storm cleanup.

Sanitation Services estimate to have collected over 500,000 cubic yards of debris since the storm. A standard month usually brings in around 100,000 cubic yards.

Dallas residents are asked to limit the amount of trash they throw out for the rest of the month and place plant debris separately from other storm debris, such as damaged fence panels. This allows for an expedited collection process.

Residents in Dallas can call 311 to report major storm debris, such as fallen trees and traffic lights.