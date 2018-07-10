Dallas Brewery Earns National Honor - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Brewery Earns National Honor

Peticolas Brewing Company named Grand National Champion at U.S Open Beer Championship

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 58 minutes ago

    Award winners at the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship were announced Monday, and a North Texas brewery took top honors.

    Dallas-based Peticolas Brewing Company was named Grand National Champion, after three of its beers won gold medals, and two more earned silver.

    Peticolas won gold for Black Curtain in the American Imperial Stout category; Great Scot! in the Scottish Ale category; and shared gold for its Velvet Hammer among Imperial Red Ales.

    The two silver medals came in the English Pale Ale category (Royal Scandal) and the American Barley Wine category (Sledge Hammer).

    Peticolas Brewing Company is located at 2026 Farrington Street in Dallas.

    Other area breweries that placed in the event include Oak Highlands Brewery in Dallas, Rabbit Hole Brewing in Justin, and HopFusion Ale Works, Martin House Brewing Company and Rahr & Sons Brewing -- all in Fort Worth

    The U.S. Open Beer Championship received entries for more than 6,300 beers in 110 different styles. The competition had judges from England, Canada and the United States.

