Dallas-Bound American Airlines Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Reno - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas-Bound American Airlines Flight Makes Safe Emergency Landing in Reno

Published 2 hours ago

    American Airlines Group
    An American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (file photo).

    An American Airlines flight that departed Reno for Dallas Fort Worth returned and made a safe emergency landing at Reno-Tahoe International Airport shortly after takeoff due to an issue with the landing gear.

    American Airlines says Flight 1266 took off from Reno at about 1 a.m. Tuesday and circled the airport for about an hour to burn off fuel before landing safely about 2:30 a.m.

    No injuries were reported on the plane with 169 passengers and crew.

    Airport spokesman Brian Kulpin told the Reno Gazette Journal the Boeing 737-800 had reported a blown a tire.

    He said some runways were closed briefly but have reopened and airport operations are back to normal.

