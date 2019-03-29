Some North Texas students could be accepted into college right on the spot at the Dallas Black College Expo on Saturday.

Students will get a chance at college acceptances at Paul Quinn College on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3837 Simpson Stuart Road.

A variety of colleges and universities will take part in the first annual event. Application fees will be waived. It's open to high school juniors, seniors and college transfer students.

Students can also audition for band scholarships.

Be sure to bring your transcripts and SAT or ACT scores.

College students get in free with a college ID.

Go here for tickets and more information.