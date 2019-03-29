Dallas Black College Expo to Accept Students on the Spot, Give Scholarships - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
logo_dfw_2x

Dallas Black College Expo to Accept Students on the Spot, Give Scholarships

Be sure to bring your transcripts and SAT or ACT scores.

Published 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Dallas Black College Expo to Accept Students on the Spot, Give Scholarships
    NBC 5

    Some North Texas students could be accepted into college right on the spot at the Dallas Black College Expo on Saturday.

    Students will get a chance at college acceptances at Paul Quinn College on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3837 Simpson Stuart Road.

    A variety of colleges and universities will take part in the first annual event. Application fees will be waived. It's open to high school juniors, seniors and college transfer students.

    Students can also audition for band scholarships.

    Be sure to bring your transcripts and SAT or ACT scores.

    College students get in free with a college ID.

    Go here for tickets and more information.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices