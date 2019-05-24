Dallas Barbershop Damaged When Teen Slams Stolen SUV into Store Front

Dallas Police say they have arrested a juvenile, accused of stealing a SUV and slamming it into the front of a barbershop, Friday, May 24, 2019.

Investigators say the incident happened in the 5700 block of East Mockingbird Lane in Dallas.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who owns the SUV. She told police that she confronted the juvenile, who was inside her SUV. That's when the two people got involved in a physical altercation.

The woman said the juvenile then placed the vehicle in drive and floored the gas pedal. The SUV hit the woman, dragging and running over her.

The juvenile then slammed the SUV into the front of Floyd's Barbershop. Two people inside the barbershop at the time were hurt and taken to a nearby hospital.

The juvenile then ran from the scene, but officers were able to quickly find them.

The woman was treated at the scene and appears to be okay.

The juvenile has been taken to police headquarters to be interviewed by officers.