Dallas Bar Transforms Into 'Family Guy' Tavern For A Month

A Dallas bar has transformed itself to look and feel like "The Drunken Clam" from the hit show Family Guy. You can visit the bar the entire month of January. (Thurs. Jan. 3, 2019)

A bar in the Knox-Henderson neighborhood of Dallas is changing its name, and its decor, to transform into the tavern from the hit show Family Guy.

The Whippersnapper at 1806 McMillan Ave. will become "The Drunken Clam" for the next month.

"The Drunken Clam" is the neighborhood pub Peter Griffin and his friends frequent in Family Guy. It's usually the spot the characters come up with some hairbrained scheme.

The bar has changed its sign and it's interior design to be nearly identical to the tavern's look.

There will also be drink specials inspired by the show and some Family Guy surprises for fans.

The bar is open Wednesday through Saturday 6:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. until February 2nd.