Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Justin Lord was found dead Saturday inside his home, officials say.

"Full details are unknown at this time, however we ask the public to respect the privacy of his family, friends and DA staff as we mourn the loss of an advocacy giant, who made such an impact on countless lives," read a District Attorney's Office statement.

"We are absolutely heartbroken," District Attorney John Creuzot said in the office's news release. "Justin Lord was not only a dedicated attorney, he was also an unwavering advocate for our community-devoting his career to public service and the safety of Dallas County. There will never be any words to describe how devastating this loss is for his family, friends and coworkers."

According to his biography on the Dallas County website, Lord grew up in Houston and received his undergraduate degree at the University of Texas at Austin. He received a Juris Doctor degree at the University of Houston Law Center and was licensed by the State Bar of Texas in 2001.

