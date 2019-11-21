Dallas Artist Crushes Competition in Wine Label Contest

The third Thursday in November is a big day in the world of French wine.

It's called Beaujolais Nouveau Day, named for a red wine that arrives on store shelves around the world every third Thursday in November -- right on time for the holidays.

And there's a big Texas connection to this year's bottles of Georges Duboeuf Beaujolais Nouveau.

The label on this year's bottles is the work of Dallas artist Laura Runge. Runge beat out 600 artists in the wine producer's nationwide competition to find the best original art for the U.S. bottles.

"I learned it was about the holiday season and celebrating with friends and family, and I thought this is the perfect contest and so they had two rounds. And I made it to finals and I got a call that I'd won, and I still can't believe it," said the self-taught artist.

More than a million bottles in stores today have Runge's design on them. Runge calls her painting with vivid colors of grape, magenta and tangerine joyous crush.

"They're really known for kicking off the holiday season and so, when you look at it, I wanted you to think of a party or a celebration or just joy springing forth which is why I named my painting 'Joyous Crush,'" she said.

You can pick up bottles with Runge's art at fine wine shops, Goody-Goody, Kroger, Market Street, Spec’s, Sigel’s, Trader Joe’s and World Market.

Runge will sign bottles for free on select locations:

Friday, Nov. 22: 1 - 2:30 p.m., Market Street, 1929 Preston Rd., Plano.

Friday, Nov. 22: 3 - 4:30 p.m., Kroger, 4142 Cedar Springs, Dallas.

Saturday, Nov. 23: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Market Street, 6100 W. El Dorado Pkwy, McKinney

1 - 2:30 p.m, Market Street, 11999 Dallas Pkay, Frisco

3 - 4:30 p.m., Market Street, 700 N. Denton Tap Rd., Coppell

5 - 6:30 p.m., 5605 Colleyville Blvd., Colleyville

Sunday, Nov. 24: 1 - 2:30 p.m, Kroger, 4620 SH 121, Lewisville

3 - 4:30 p.m., Kroger, 3400 FM 407 E., Bartonville

