The rosters for Major League Baseball's All-Star Game were announced Sunday night, and two players from Dallas-area high schools -- Indians pitcher Corey Kluber from Coppell and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story from Irving -- were chosen to play in the 89th MLB All-Star Game on July 17 in Washington, D.C.

A third area product, Dodgers pitcher Ross Stripling from Southlake Carroll, was added to the National League All-Star team on Wednesday. It will be the first All-Star Game for Stripling, who replaces Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas.

Shin-Soo Choo will represent the Texas Rangers.