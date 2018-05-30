Dallas Animal Services to Waive Adoption Fees

With its shelter completely full, Dallas Animal Services is waiving adoption fees in hopes of finding homes for hundreds of its animals.

The shelter has received nearly 3,000 animals in May, including over 100 on Tuesday, according to the City of Dallas Department of Public Affairs and

Outreach. Its dog capacity is at 100 percent and its cat capacity is at 134 percent.

"With record intake this season, we are reaching out to the community to help us find homes for all the deserving animals waiting to be adopted," Dallas Animal Services Director Ed Jamison said. "Even for those who can't adopt, they can temporarily help by fostering kittens during this spring season...We have more dogs, cats, kittens and puppies coming in every day and need a strong showing of support."

Caught on Cam: Lightning Strikes the Eiffel Tower

A lightning bolt striking the Eiffel Tower in Paris was caught on video Monday night, on May 28, 2018. (Published 27 minutes ago)

There are currently over 700 animals in the department's shelter.

Dallas Animal Services is located at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, and it has an adoption center inside a PetSmart at 16821 N. Coit Road.

Click here for more information.