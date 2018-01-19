This weekend the Dallas Marshal's Office is partnering with Dallas Animal Services to conduct a warrant round-up targeting those with outstanding animal-related warrants.



The offenses include "animal at large" and "failure to surrender for quarantine."

Beginning Saturday, Jan. 20, Dallas Animal Services officers will work with Deputy Marshals to address new and existing animal-related issues and offenses.

People with warrants are encouraged to come in and discuss their options on how to resolve their citation. The Dallas Marshal's Office said there are several ways to proactively take care of fines and fees to avoid jail time.

Drone Saves Two Swimmers Caught in Rip Current

In what local authorities are calling a "world first," a drone helped save two swimmers struggling to reach shore in Lennox Head, Australia on Jan. 18, 2018. Two teenagers were spotted struggling against rough waves when a drone was deployed to drop off a life raft. (Published Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018)

For those wanting to pay in person, the Court & Detention Services Municipal Building located at 2014 Main Street will be accepting payments.

Checks, cashier's checks or money orders can be mailed to: 2014 Main Street Dallas, TX 75284-0245.

For those wanting to pay online, click here.

