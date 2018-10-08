Dallas Animal Services Shares Annual Update with City Council Monday - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Animal Services Shares Annual Update with City Council Monday

By Lexie Houghtaling

Published 37 minutes ago

    Dallas City Council plans to meet with Dallas Animal Services on Monday to hear about their work and progress.

    It’s been a little over a year since Dallas Animal Services became its own department and revamped following the loose-dog crisis.

    Since then, the department worked to improve public safety, add animal officers, increase penalties for irresponsible owners and require microchips.

    Over the past year, Dallas Animal Services has seized 14 percent more loose dogs. Dog bites are down 18 percent from 2016. Less dogs were surrended by their owners.

    The live release rate also went up from 75 percent to 81 percent, meaning more animals were either adopted, returned to their owners, or transferred to another facility.

