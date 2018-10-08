Dallas City Council plans to meet with Dallas Animal Services on Monday to hear about their work and progress.

It’s been a little over a year since Dallas Animal Services became its own department and revamped following the loose-dog crisis.

Since then, the department worked to improve public safety, add animal officers, increase penalties for irresponsible owners and require microchips.

Over the past year, Dallas Animal Services has seized 14 percent more loose dogs. Dog bites are down 18 percent from 2016. Less dogs were surrended by their owners.

Hearing Wednesday Could Determine Fate of 'Lamb of God'

The fate of a dog deemed to be dangerous after its third confirmed bite within the last year could be decided in a Dallas courtroom Wednesday. (Published Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017)

The live release rate also went up from 75 percent to 81 percent, meaning more animals were either adopted, returned to their owners, or transferred to another facility.