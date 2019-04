Dallas Animal Services is hosting a $10 adoption special April 26 through May 5.

“Heroes Adopt!” helps find pets for Dallas citizens at an affordable price.

Pets, such as Tony Bark, can be adopted at DAS’s main shelter, located at 1818 W Westmoreland Rd., Dallas, TX 75212 and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, located at 16821 Coit Rd., Dallas, TX 75248.

More information can be found on DAS’s Facebook page.