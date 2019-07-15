Dallas Animal Services says the shelter is over capacity and will offer free adoptions through Sunday.

DAS said the shelter is 108% capacity for dogs and 150% capacity for cats and that they will waive adoption fees to avoid euthanizing animals.

The shelter is putting out a desperate call for those who wish to foster or adopt permanently.

The shelter, at 1818 N. Westmoreland Road, is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. On Sunday, the shelter is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center, at 16821 Coit Road, is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Free adoption includes spay/neuter surgery, current vaccinations, microchipping, and more.

Visit dallasanimalservices.org to see available animals.

NBC 5's annual Clear the Shelters event, where dozens of local animal shelters will come together to offer no-cost or low-cost pet adoptions is Aug. 17.