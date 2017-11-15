Dallas Animal Services Adoption Fees Waived

Dallas Animal Services is waiving adoption fees to help clear some of the shelters.

Animals already spayed or neutered are free to adopt, as well as animals older than six years and dogs heavier than 30 pounds.

More than 200 animals are available now, and many others are available to be "pre-adopted."

Fees will be waived at the main DAS adoption center on Westmoreland Road and the PetSmart Everyday Adoption Center on Coit Road.

MORE: To see hours for both locations, visit the Dallas Animal Services website.