6K Dallas Students Learn How to Respond to Active Shooter

Students at Santa Fe High School evacuate their campus after a deadly mass shooting there on Friday, May 18, 2018.

About 6,000 middle and high school students in the Dallas Independent School District will participate in training for active shooter incidents.

The training comes the first day back to school after 10 people were killed and 10 wounded in a shooting at Santa Fe High School, near Houston, on Friday.



It’s a first-of-its kind active shooter prevention and situational awareness training course. The training will also include the district’s outreach program, “See, Say, Do Something” with members of the Dallas ISD Teen board.

Representatives from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Dallas ISD police will speak during the program. Students will also get the chance to ask questions.



The training will take place at the American Airlines Center and is scheduled to last from 11 a.m. through 1:30 p.m.