Dallas 4th Grader Recovering from Serious Hit-and-Run

Dallas Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left a 9-year-old badly injured. Rylan Bradley's mother is pleading for the driver to come forward. (Published 30 minutes ago)

Dallas Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who left 9-year-old Rylan Bradley badly injured.

“Rylan is not the type of child to stay down. She’s doing her little dances in the hospital bed and singing still with a jaw she just had surgery on,” said her mother Brittani Harris.

The fourth grader was on the sidewalk after school on Thursday, Nov. 29. She was walking home from her bus stop with a group of friends in the 9700 block of Greenville Avenue, just south of Forest Lane.

“A car jumped over the curb and struck her,” Harris said.

What Is Hanukkah?

The Jewish holiday lasts for eight nights, usually falling in December. (Published Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018)

Witnesses called 911.

“She told me that she had enough strength to kind of stay up and hand her friend the phone and say 'call my mom,'” Harris said.

After she was transported to Children's Medical Center Dallas, it was discovered she broke her femur, fractured her jaw in two places and lost four front permanent teeth.

“No child who was minding her business, doing what she was supposed to be doing should have to go through this,” Harris said.

She said she was devastated getting the news, especially because of a previous family loss.

“I actually had an uncle who passed away from a drunk driver, he got hit by a car. So that's the first thing that came on my mind. I'm going to lose my baby from this same thing,” Harris said. “I had a lump in my throat, I had butterflies in my stomach.”

Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94

The former president died at the age of 94 on Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, less than a year after his wife's passing. (Published Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018)

She said several parents saw the crash and one believes she also saw the damaged car a few hours later. Police said they're actively investigating, looking for a black sedan. So far, they haven't named any suspects.

In the meantime, Rylan is in good spirits, helped out by a chance hospital visit with the Dallas Cowboys Monday. She even snapped a photo with quarterback Dak Prescott. Her family is incredibly thankful she's alive and on the road to recovery.

“I forgive you for doing this to my child and that's just me and how my momma raised me. And so I forgive you but I just really need you guys to come forward,” Harris said.

If you'd like to help the family with expenses, a GoFundMe page is now set up.