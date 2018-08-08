Dallas 1-Year-Old Drowns in Bathtub

A Dallas woman who was arrested Saturday after her daughter drowned in a bathtub has bonded out of jail, officials say.

Sheriff's deputies found a 1-year-old girl unresponsive in the tub when they arrived at a home in the 1800 block of Toronto Street late Saturday morning, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Department.

The girl's mother, 22-year-old Corina Ruiz-Salazar, was arrested for injury to a child, reckless, serious bodily injury.

As of Wednesday night, Ruiz-Salazar was out of jail out on $10,000 bond.

Sheriff's deputies said they were looking into the circumstances of the death.