DWI Task Force Seeks to Reduce Number of Intoxicated Drivers

The Frisco Police Department, in conjunction with the Texas Department of Public Safety and multiple other agencies, will participate in a DWI Task Force from December 26, 2018 to January 1, 2019. The goal of the DWI Task Force is to take intoxicated drivers off the street and reduce the number of crashes in the area attributed to intoxication.

In the pursuit of safer roadways, the Frisco Police Department works diligently to eliminate those driving while intoxicated. This year, Frisco PD officers have made more than 300 arrests for DWI offenses. The sources of intoxication included alcohol, prescription and illegal drugs, or a combination of the two.

According to 2017 statistics provided by the Texas Department of Transportation, there were 1,024 people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes in Texas where a driver was under the influence of alcohol. This represented 28% of the total number of people killed in motor vehicle traffic crashes.

A first offense for DWI carries a fine of up to $2,000, up to 180 days in jail, and the loss of driving privileges for 180 days. There is also an annual surcharge of $1,000 or $2,000 for three years to retain your driver's license.

Anyone with information regarding possible intoxicated drivers are requested to report the driver to the Frisco Police Department by calling 972-292-6010 or 911.