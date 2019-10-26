DWI Suspect Hits Marked Squad Car in Old East Dallas: Police

Officers were parked about 2:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Grand Avenue, near Samuell-Grand Park, when Melissa Mejia struck the marked car from behind, police said.

A 24-year-old woman suspected of driving while intoxicated struck a parked squad car early Saturday morning in Old East Dallas, police say.

Officers were parked about 2:15 a.m. in the 5800 block of East Grand Avenue, near Samuell-Grand Park, when Melissa Mejia hit the marked car from behind, police said.

The officers had been waiting on a tow truck to move another vehicle away and had the emergency lights on.

No injuries were reported.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

Mejia was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and outstanding warrants. She was booked into the Dallas County jail. Her bail has not been set.