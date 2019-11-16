A suspected drunken driver was arrested early Saturday after hitting a Dallas Fire-Rescue ambulance that was transporting a pregnant patient, police say.
The ambulance was heading east about 3 a.m. on Bruton Road at North Masters Drive with its emergency lights on.
As the ambulance attempted to turn left at a red light, a Chrysler 200 traveling south at a high rate of speed on Masters Drive swiped the front of the ambulance, police said.
The paramedics were not seriously injured, according to Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans.
The patient they were carrying, who is pregnant, was taken to the hospital in another ambulance.
The driver, 22-year-old Demarco Gonzalez, was transported to a local hospital for hip pain. He was found to be intoxicated with alcohol and faces a charge of DWI, police said.
Both the woman and Gonzalez were in stable condition, Evans said.