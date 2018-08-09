DPS Unveils Plan to Cut Wait Times at Drivers License Offices

The Texas Department of Public safety wants to cut down lines at driver license offices. Starting Thursday, more personnel will be added to the most crowded offices.

After many complaints about hours-long wait times, more than a dozen DPS offices in North Texas will be getting additional help.

The DPS says even Texas State Troopers will be assigned to high-volume offices to help identify customers who can immediately get out of line and do their businesses online, by phone or by mail -- since the majority of customers standing in line don't have to visit the office causing wait times for people who do.

"By prioritizing in-office service to those customers who are required to be there, both the in-office customers and the alternative-transaction customers are served more efficiently," the DPS said in a news release.

The DPS says since July 9, the "limited-transaction initiative" at seven high-demand offices produced an 44 percent decrease in in-office transactions.

To find out if you can skip the trip to the office, you can call 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-886-357-3639) or visit DPS.Texas.gov.



Eligible customers who do not wish to renew by phone or online will be offered a paper form that would allow them to mail in their transaction request.

The Texas DPS says the efforts may be expanded to other offices as needed.

List of highest-volume DL offices:

(** Denotes current limited-transaction DL offices)

Garland Mega Center

Canton

Dallas South

Grand Prairie**

Terrell

Rockwall**

Plano**

Garland

McKinney

Lewisville

Carrollton

Sherman

Gainesville

Corsicana

Weatherford

Tolar

Stephenville

Fort Worth South

Denton**

Hurst

Houston South East

Dacoma**

Brenham

Hempstead

Rosenberg

Humble

Cleveland

Conroe**

Huntsville

Beaumont

Texas City

Spring Mega Center

Houston North

McAllen

El Paso Scott Simpson

Midland

San Antonio General McMullen

San Antonio South East

Pat Booker (Universal City)

San Marcos

Boerne

Waco

Killeen

Temple**

Fort Hood

Austin S

Austin N

Austin NW

Video Shows Cows Herding Fleeing Suspect to Fla. Officers

A herd of cows chased down a suspect that was fleeing a police pursuit on foot in Florida. The Seminole County Sheriff's Office's helicopter captured the cows herding the female suspect toward waiting police officers. (Published Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018)

Additional DPS tips to increase convenience:

High-capacity DL Mega Centers are available in major metropolitan areas to better serve customers.

Many DL offices utilize a queuing system to provide customers with the convenient option of reserving a spot in line through the DPS website before going to the office. For a list of the high-capacity Mega Centers, as well as the specific DL offices that offer the "Get in Line, Online" feature, visit the DPS website.

In many offices, you can schedule a drive test online three months in advance. Customers are urged to plan ahead and not delay scheduling a drive appointment.

Another underutilized option available to customers is to renew their DL or ID card early. You can renew up to two years in advance, and renewing early does not impact the expiration date. If an office visit is required, renewing early allows customers to choose a convenient time that best fits their schedule and avoids the busiest times at the DL office.

Mondays and Fridays tend to be the busiest days, as well as after holidays. Overall, summer is the busiest time of the year. Try to plan your visit around these high-volume times, if possible.

Before you go to the office, make sure you have all the proper documentation, including documents needed for residency requirements.

DPS will be hiring 100 positions over the course of the next few months, but workers won't be behind the desks right away because of the extensive background checks required.