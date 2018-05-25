 DPS Ramps Up Enforcement During Memorial Day Weekend - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

DPS Ramps Up Enforcement During Memorial Day Weekend

By Jose Campos

16 PHOTOS

1 minute ago

The department will join police agencies across Texas and will be boosting patrols to crack down on drunken driving.
More Photo Galleries
Anti-NRA, Gun Violence 'Die-In' Protest at Publix
Look Inside Arlington's $10M Esports Stadium
Connect With Us
AdChoices