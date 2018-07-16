DPS Officials Investigating Incident After Brief Late Night Chase on I-635 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
DPS Officials Investigating Incident After Brief Late Night Chase on I-635

By Charles Nichelson

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    The Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a late night chase after a driver chose to evade a Highway Patrol Trooper attempting to stop the car for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 635.

    A little after 10 p.m., the driver led police east on I-635 to Audelia road. The vehicle stopped ner the intersection of Audelia Road and Tanglevine Drive in Dallas.

    The chase reached speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to police.

    Two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

    According to police, two others ran away from the scene. No troopers or suspects had any reported injuries.

    DPS officials are still investigating the incident.

    [This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]

      

