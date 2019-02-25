Department of Public Safety Awarded $20 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x
Texas News

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Department of Public Safety Awarded $20 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

By Taylor Boser

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Department of Public Safety Awarded $20 Million For Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts
    Texas Military Department
    551st MRBC searches a Beaumont neighborhood on Sept. 3 for civilians after Hurricane Harvey.

    The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been awarded $20 million for providing safety, support and security during Hurricane Harvey relief.

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the grant because DPS completed its emergency work within 30 days of disaster declaration.

    After Hurricane Harvey hit, more than 1,800 DPS employees provided relief efforts, such as setting up barricades, directing traffic and providing airborne search and rescue missions.

    The grant, from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, reimburses eligible applicants for immediately responsding to and during recovery from a disaster.

    For more information on Hurricane Harvey and Texas recovery, click here to visit FEMA’s website.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices