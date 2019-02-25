551st MRBC searches a Beaumont neighborhood on Sept. 3 for civilians after Hurricane Harvey.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has been awarded $20 million for providing safety, support and security during Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided the grant because DPS completed its emergency work within 30 days of disaster declaration.

After Hurricane Harvey hit, more than 1,800 DPS employees provided relief efforts, such as setting up barricades, directing traffic and providing airborne search and rescue missions.

The grant, from FEMA’s Public Assistance grant program, reimburses eligible applicants for immediately responsding to and during recovery from a disaster.

