DPD Security Enhanced After Shots Fired Near Police Station

Dallas police have bolstered security at police substations after shots were fired near the Central substation and a security guard was shot at overnight. (Published 17 minutes ago)

Security has been enhanced at police substations across the city of Dallas after shots were fired near a police station overnight.

Dallas police said at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday a person fired several rounds from a vehicle going southbound on Hall Street near the Central Station in Deep Ellum. Officers said it is unknown if the station was targeted or if shots were fired in another direction. No one was reported injured.

Shortly after the call in Deep Ellum, police said a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used on Hall Street shot at a security guard at an Atmos facility on Logan Street.

Police found several similar shell casings at that scene.

Dallas police divisions were notified and told to enhance their security.