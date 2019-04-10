DPD Launches Investigation Into Two City Council Opponents

Dallas Police are investigating City Councilman Kevin Felder, as well his current opponent Yvette Gbalazeh.
Investigators said officers were called to a disturbance along Buckner Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Dallas Police confirms that Felder and Gbalazeh both later filed police reports.
Investigators said they are aware of video that shows a portion of the confrontation that was posted by Gbalazeh to social media. She said it was a dispute over campaign signs.
NBC 5 has reached out to Felder for comment, but so far have not heard back.
Felder is also under investigation for a February crash involving a teenager on an electric scooter.