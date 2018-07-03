DPD Confiscates 7,000 Lbs. of 'Consumer Grade' Fireworks

Dallas police executed a search warrant where they discovered a "large amount of consumer grade fireworks."

The fireworks, which weigh about as much as a Ford F-350, were discovered Tuesday morning in Pleasant Grove, near the 1400 block of Ashview Circle.

The fireworks were seized and taken to a Dallas Fire-Rescue location.

Officials didn't say how much the massive bust was worth.



DPD and DFR will be teaming up to enforce fireworks violations all across the city throughout the holiday week.

Citizens are prohibited from shooting off their own fireworks across much of North Texas.