Dallas PD Chief Asking for Help to End Violent Crime Wave

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall is going out into the community, asking for help ending the recent wave of violent crime.

Hall on Tuesday met with members of the Hispanic community at the Unidos Community Forum.

Hall says to stop murders in Dallas, people need to come forward and provide information, adding that the Hispanic community should not be afraid to go to police for help.

"We're the police department. We're not immigration. We can’t go after those individuals," Hall said. "That is important to us. That is our message today -- that we are here as protectors, and not here to focus on their status at the time."

Hall also discussed the need for officers. The Dallas Police Department is 600 officers short, and they have budgeted to recruit only 300 officers in 2019. Pay has increased to $60,000 a year for new officers, and requirements have been modified to make recruitment easier.

Hall says the department is even going to New York to search for officers. But, some residents expressed their concerns about the level of training being offered to new hires.

The City of Dallas had 40 murders in 31 days in May. In Tuesday's forum, Hall pointed out there hasn't been a murder in Dallas in nearly a week.