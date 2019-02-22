DPD, Big Brothers Big Sisters Honor Mentors - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

DPD, Big Brothers Big Sisters Honor Mentors

By Jack Highberger

Published 39 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    DPD, Big Brothers Big Sisters Honor Mentors
    NBC 5

    Members of the Dallas Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters honored members of the DPD and the city participating in the program Friday morning.

    According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the “Bigs in Blue” program at the Dallas Police Department is among the most successful in the country.

    “We have the impact and resources to change lives,” Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said at the event.

    During her time with the Detroit Police Department, Chief Hall was a Big Sister for nine years. She says she hopes to continue to grow the program at the DPD.

    Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    [NATL]Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

    Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity.

    (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices