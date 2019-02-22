DPD, Big Brothers Big Sisters Honor Mentors

Members of the Dallas Police Department and Big Brothers Big Sisters honored members of the DPD and the city participating in the program Friday morning.

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters, the “Bigs in Blue” program at the Dallas Police Department is among the most successful in the country.

“We have the impact and resources to change lives,” Dallas Police Chief Reneé Hall said at the event.

During her time with the Detroit Police Department, Chief Hall was a Big Sister for nine years. She says she hopes to continue to grow the program at the DPD.

