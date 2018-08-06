DOJ Challenges AT&T, Time Warner Merger

The Department of Justice announced on Monday it’s challenging a ruling that cleared the way for AT&T to buy media giant Time Warner.
A ruling at the appellate level in June approved the $85 billion deal. But the DOJ argues the ruling suffered from “faulty logic” and would hurt industry competition.
In a statement to NBC 5, AT&T General Counsel David McAtee said:
"Appeals aren't 'do-overs.' After a long trial, Judge Leon weighed the evidence and rendered a comprehensive 172-page decision that systematically exposed each of the many holes in the Government's case. There is nothing in DOJ's brief today that should disturb that decision."