Dallas ISD Trustee Miguel Solis and his wife Jacqueline Nortman have been by their three-month-old daughter Olivia’s side at the hospital ever since she was born with a heart defect.

Our media partners at The Dallas Morning News reported Olivia was born with a critical congenital heart defect and has been in intensive care for all but a few days since her birth.

The family has been waiting for over two months to hear whether there could be a heart available for Olivia and that news finally came Monday.

“Well prayer warriors, today is the day,” Solis tweeted. “Olivia just received news that a heart has arrived for her and that she will undergo transplant heart surgery today! Please send as many prayers her way as you can and please say an extra prayer for her donor and their family.”

Little Olivia’s journey has been followed by many with the hashtag #LivStrong.

Early Tuesday, Solis tweeted a video of medical personnel wheeling a small bed with Olivia tucked under blankets.

Her surgery was complete.

Amber Alert Amber Alert Issued for 3 Missing Children in Central Texas

“God has a plan for her and she now has a little angel in heaven who will always remain with her,” he tweeted.