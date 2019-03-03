The Dallas Independent School District released a statement regarding students who were robbed at gunpoint on multiple occasions.

According to the statement, certain campuses near or in the Oak Cliff neighborhood have had students who were robbed at gunpoint while they waited for the bus.

Students would be forced to hand over their cell phones and other personal belongings.

The statement did not mention any injuries.

“We understand this is a growing concern, and we need your help to ensure everyone remains safe. If you have students who walk, ride the bus, or wait for an extended period of time to be picked up, please talk to them about being aware of their surroundings. Keep cell phones hidden, and we encourage students to travel with a buddy in well-lit areas. Also, remind students to avoid contact with strangers. Should your child experience a similar incident, please notify the police or an adult, immediately.

Thank you for your continued support of Dallas ISD. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to call the main office at your child’s campus,” according to the DISD statement.