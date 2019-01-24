On Thursday, Dallas ISD trustees will consider transforming two southern Dallas schools into Talented and Gifted (TAG) campuses.

The trustee’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Dallas County Schools Technology and Training Center at 5151 Samuell Blvd.

If the plan passes, Roger Q. Mills Elementary School and Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard would become TAG schools.

An estimated 1,800 Dallas ISD elementary school students qualify as talented and gifted, but do not attend a TAG school.

“Mark Twain Leadership Vanguard would serve TAG students in grades 1-5. The school's attendance zone would consolidate with Adelle Turner and John Carpenter elementary schools,” district representatives said in a news release.

“Roger Q. Mills Elementary School would grow to serve TAG students in grades 1-8. The school's attendance zone would consolidate with Cedar Crest Elementary School,” the release continued.

Officials say the current students at Twain and Mills elementary schools would be able to remain at the school and complete their elementary educations.