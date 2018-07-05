DFW to Undergo $350M Disaster Recovery Construction

The U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers (USACE) announced nearly $5 billion in funding for disaster recovery projects in Texas, including more than $350 million for Dallas-Fort Worth alone.

The funding will go towards mitigating flooding issues around the state. In addition to multi-billion dollar projects, the USACE announced nearly $16 million for Texas on studies to "help make the state more resilient to future storms."

This allocation is the result of teh disaster supplemental passed by Congress earlier this year; it is an addition to the $500 million announced by the USACE last month.

“The billions allocated to Texas today is welcome news as we continue to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey,” said Governor Abbott. “This funding will go a long way toward future-proofing Texas against another hurricane and strengthening our infrastructure to withstand dangerous flooding.”



