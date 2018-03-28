DFW Women Brewing a Future for Careers in Craft Beer Making

Georgina Solis walks around in pink rain boots on a concrete floor. She says her job is not glamorous. She likes it that way.

"At 5:00 in the morning my hair is in a bun, I've got malt all over me," Solis explained. "It's not cute." Solis is unique.

"It's rare to come across a female brewer here in DFW," said Solis, who is an assistant brewer at Peticolas Brewing Co. "I think that's because it's a very young industry."

Solis is the leader of the North Texas Chapter of the Pink Boots Society, a non-profit educational organization for that raises college scholarship money for women interested in brewery science.

Earlier this month on International Women's Day, the group brewed "Pinky Boots", a limited release pale ale. The money raised will help fund scholarships. Meryl Wideman, the front office manager at Deep Ellum Brewing Co. hopes to get one to U.C. Davis.

"You get covered in yeast sludge," Wideman said about the messy process of craft brewing. "Yeah, it can be kinda funky, but I'm into it!"

The local chapter of Pink Boots Society is just a year old. This year's batch of 'Pinky Boots' will be a test run to see how much money they can raise.

"Knowing that our powers together can conquer anything we put our minds to," said Wideman with a smile. "I wanted to put North Texas on the map," Solis explained.

You can find 'Pinky Boots' at Luck and Oak Highlands Brewery in Dallas, On Tap in Arlington, with upcoming launches at Cork and Growler in Frisco on April 5, and Thirsty Growler in The Colony on April 12.