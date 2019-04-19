DFW Still Hot, Leads Nation for Growth in 2018: Census

New data confirms what North Texans already know: Dallas-Fort Worth is sprawling, and it's only getting bigger.

The DFW region gained more residents than any other metropolitan area in the country between 2017 and 2018, according to population estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington gained 131,767 people in 2018, driven by domestic and international migration and natural increase of more births than death, the bureau said. Growth here in North Texas was more than a third of Texas' total population growth during that period.

Harris County remains Texas' most populous county with 4,698,619 people in 2018, ranking third nationally after Los Angeles County in California and Cook County in Illinois. Dallas County ranks eighth nationwide in population, with 2,637,772 in 2018.

Collin County added more than 33,700 people between 2017 and 2018, outpacing Dallas and Tarrant counties for population growth.

Kaufman County led the DFW region in percentage growth and ranked third nationally at 4.7%.

The Texas Tribune reports the census also showed Texas' growth has slowed since 2015, when the state grew by more than 500,000 people in a year.

Nationally, the growth in Texas reflects a trend of population increases in the U.S. South and West.

