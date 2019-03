Dallas-Fort Worth added 100,100 jobs year-over-year in January, making it the second-largest driver of job growth in the U.S. behind New York, which added 141,000 jobs.

D-FW's January unemployment rate was 3.9 percent, down slightly from the year before, when it was at 4.1 percent.

