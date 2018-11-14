The season of giving is nearly upon us and if you've ever wanted to volunteer to be a Bell Ringer for The Salvation Army -- applications are now being accepted.

Prospective Red Kettle Bell Ringers can register to volunteer online at RegisterToRing.com.

After putting in your ZIP code you'll be directed to the The Salvation Army Dallas/ Fort Worth Area Command's page where you can further refine the area and location of where you'd like to donate time.

You can even volunteer to ring in groups if you don't want to do it solo.

For more information and to register to ring the bell, visit RegisterToRing.com.