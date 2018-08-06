DFW-Resident Kristy Smith Wins Inaugural Miss Plus World

A DFW-resident, Kristy Smith, won the inaugural Miss Plus World International Pageant in Atlanta last week.

Miss Plus World, founded in 2002, is a beauty pageant for Plus-sized women aimed at offering an alternative to pageants like Miss America.

Miss Plus World recognizes diversity, creativity, leadership, style, grace and beauty of women size 12-and-up.

Smith, who was sponsored by and works at Plano-based G6 Hospitality, is an active participant of Girls, Inc., which mentors and empowers girls and young women.