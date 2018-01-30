The Transportation Security Administration says a record number of guns were found in carry-on bags at U.S. security checkpoints last year, and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ranks near the top of the list.



The TSA's new numbers released Monday show 211 guns — 165 of which were loaded — were discovered in carry-on bags at D/FW security checkpoints in 2017.

D/FW ranks second behind Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where 245 guns were discovered, the TSA said.



A total of 93 guns were found in carry-ons at Dallas Love Field checkpoints last year, the report said, and 81 of those were loaded. Love Field ranked at number eight on the list.



Nationally, 3,957 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints. That's up 16.7 percent from 2016.

Top 10 Airports For Firearm Discoveries In 2017:

• Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport: 245 (222 Loaded)

• Dallas/Fort Worth International: 211 (165 Loaded)

• George Bush Intercontinental Airport - Houston: 142 (124 Loaded)

• Denver International: 118 (102 Loaded)

• Phoenix Sky Harbor International: 115 (109 Loaded)

• Tampa International: 97 (90 Loaded)

• Orlando International Airport: 94 (82 Loaded)

• Dallas Love Field: 93 (81 Loaded)

• Nashville International: 89 (71 Loaded)

• Seattle–Tacoma International Airport: 75 (60 Loaded)

Per TSA guidelines, unloaded firearms must be transported in a locked, hard-sided container as checked baggage. The firearm and/or ammunition must be declared to the airline when dropping off the baggage at check-in.

