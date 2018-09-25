Most Popular Halloween Candy by State

Did you know Hershey supplies 2.5 million pounds of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for the Halloween season?

That's good news for Texas since according to Candystore.com data, it’s the most popular candy in the state!

The company looked at 11 years of sales data, specifically the months leading up to Halloween, then charted the best sellers in every state for the holiday.

As you can see by this interactive map, Texans really like peanut butter and chocolate, while our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma like Dubble Bubble Bubble Gum. Click on each state for information.

An annual survey from the National Retail Federation estimates shoppers will spend $2.6 billion on Halloween candy this year.