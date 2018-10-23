DFW Mom's Group Goes in on Mega Millions Lottery Pool

The DFW Asian Mommies Group pooled their cash, hoping to hit it big in the Mega Millions Lottery, Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

Theresa Creevy sat at her dining room table Tuesday night and dreamed of what could be.

"Each pile is about 500 dollars," Creevy said looking at the piles of Mega Millions Lottery tickets sprawled out on the table.

When the last Mega Millions jackpot rolled over without a winner, Creevy got an idea. "I said, wow, it's $1.6 billion estimated! Let's do a lottery pool, because my $15 last week didn't do anything for me."

Creevy said 380 moms jumped in the pool. The group spend $8,080 on Mega Millions tickets, purchased at different stores around DFW.

"A lot of the mommies gave me their favorite numbers, so I used those," Creevy explained. More than 130 of the tickets are not 'quick picks'. Creevy also researched what numbers seem to win more often. "The number '1' shows up a lot," she said.

On Tuesday night, some of the moms from the Facebook group will go to Creevy's home for a watch party, and then, start scanning tickets hoping for a winner.

"I hope these tickets will help lots of mommies," Creevy said. "And for 20 bucks, it's not a bad gamble. Not a bad gamble!"

Creevy said if they won and took the cash option, after taxes each mom would get about $1.4 million.