DFW Is Getting the Biggest Share of Texas' Out-of-State Moves

The Dallas-Fort Worth area had the highest number of incoming residents from out-of-state at 230,118

By Steve Brown - The Dallas Morning News

Published 11 minutes ago

    The flow of seniors headed to Florida edged out people moving to Texas to take new jobs, according to the latest nationwide relocation report.

    Texas ranked second in the U.S. for moves with 524,511 new residents moving here in 2017, according to the latest relocation report by Texas Realtors, an Austin-based real estate trade association.

    Florida was the top state for moves for the second year in a row with 566,476 migrants. California ranked third for relocations.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

