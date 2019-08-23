H-E-B's Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream Recalled - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

H-E-B's Strawberry Creamy Creations Ice Cream Recalled

Published 32 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    USDA: Washing Raw Chicken Puts You at Risk for Illness
    H-E-B
    H-E-B's strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream.

    H-E-B has voluntarily recalled half-gallon containers of Strawberry Creamy Creations ice cream after metal from processing equipment was found during routine inspections.

    The San Antonio-based grocer on Thursday announced the recall involving more than 100 stores in Texas. H-E-B has no reports of anyone hurt and said the unsold ice cream has been removed from store shelves.

    The recalled ice cream has UPC 4122034602 on the package and a sell-by date of March 12, 2020.

    Customers who purchased the ice cream can return it to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can contact H-E-B customer service at 1-855-432-4438.

    H-E-B said the recall does not impact its Central Market, Houston or Mexico stores.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices